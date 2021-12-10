Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 79,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 194,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.57 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $56.52 and a one year high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

