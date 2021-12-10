WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

