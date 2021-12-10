WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60.
In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,222,062 shares of company stock worth $199,777,148 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.
