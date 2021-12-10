WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,694.00 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,873.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,712.83. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

