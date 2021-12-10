WBH Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 157,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.75. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

