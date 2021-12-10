Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 273,290 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 225.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 273,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $40,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $110.69 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $112.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average is $106.11.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

