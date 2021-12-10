Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 25,518 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,518 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.35% of AGNC Investment worth $29,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.