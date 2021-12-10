Step Hero Price Down 36.5% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One Step Hero coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $378,699.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040170 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007034 BTC.

About Step Hero

HERO is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars.

