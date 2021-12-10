Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. AAON makes up approximately 2.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in AAON were worth $71,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the second quarter worth about $276,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in AAON by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 687 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $54,314.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,994 shares of company stock worth $2,734,565. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

AAON stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 0.56.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

