Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to announce $20.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $70.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.90 million to $70.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $83.40 million, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $84.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valens Semiconductor.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

NYSE VLN traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,700. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

