Lethean (LTHN) Hits Market Cap of $762,611.07

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $762,611.07 and approximately $1,239.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lethean has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

