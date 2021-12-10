EverRise (RISE) Market Capitalization Achieves $61.97 Million

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $61.97 million and approximately $686,841.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EverRise has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00034378 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006600 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003961 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

