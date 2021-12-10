P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

P.A.W. Capital Corp trimmed its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Cantaloupe comprises approximately 1.6% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTLP stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $623.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

