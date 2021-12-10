P.A.W. Capital Corp Has $4.66 Million Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. EverQuote comprises approximately 4.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.86% of EverQuote worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EverQuote by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 90,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin acquired 68,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $908,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darryl Auguste sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $29,048.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 236,067 shares of company stock worth $3,293,224 and sold 33,790 shares worth $669,063. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EVER shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $452.34 million, a P/E ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

