iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

