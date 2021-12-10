Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $147.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

