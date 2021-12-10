Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after purchasing an additional 358,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after purchasing an additional 362,435 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.79. 79,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,296,974. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.