Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases 16,919 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,600,000 after buying an additional 76,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ITT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $683,424,000 after buying an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ITT by 124.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,517,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $258,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,142,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,738,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.18.

ITT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.20. 348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

