AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.18. 79,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,814,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.12. The company has a market capitalization of $221.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

