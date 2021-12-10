Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,002,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 79,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $25.13. 11,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 27.25%. Research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.