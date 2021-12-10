T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 59,250 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.75. The company had a trading volume of 33,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,859. The company has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average is $132.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.