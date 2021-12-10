Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $12.95 Million Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 91,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $189,845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after purchasing an additional 224,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,514 shares of company stock worth $5,023,517 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.68. 18,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,570. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.28. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.77.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

