Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 19.43.

NASDAQ:OTLY traded down 0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 8.50. 93,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is 17.35. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 7.55 and a 1 year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $143,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

