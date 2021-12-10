Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Given New CHF 135 Price Target at Barclays

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from CHF 130 to CHF 135 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.48. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after acquiring an additional 169,190 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in Nestlé by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Nestlé by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 51,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

