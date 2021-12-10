Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IN8bio (INAB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ: INAB) recently:

12/9/2021 – IN8bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – IN8bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – IN8bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – IN8bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – IN8bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ INAB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.60. 28,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,518. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97. IN8bio Inc has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. Analysts expect that IN8bio Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in IN8bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

