UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. UDR comprises approximately 1.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in UDR were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 43.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,029. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.11 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.41, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 725.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

