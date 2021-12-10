NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 31,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.44.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,138. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.43. The stock has a market cap of $265.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.