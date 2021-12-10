The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,689 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS opened at $152.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average is $173.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $277.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

