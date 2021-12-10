Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 825 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,568,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,940,000 after purchasing an additional 70,078 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.05.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $242.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $157.83 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.74. The firm has a market cap of $232.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

