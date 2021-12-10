Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.75 and last traded at $73.36. Approximately 13,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 912,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.92.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Gitlab from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect that Gitlab Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.