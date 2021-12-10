West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 3,659 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,231,535,000 after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.