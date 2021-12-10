Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Shares Sold by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accelerate Acquisition were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 714,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAQC opened at $9.73 on Friday. Accelerate Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Short Hills, New Jersey.

