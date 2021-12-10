Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Down to $272.21

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $272.21, but opened at $252.12. Moderna shares last traded at $239.86, with a volume of 170,002 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.44. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $6,711,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 451,250 shares of company stock valued at $151,610,485. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 11.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

