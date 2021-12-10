Brokerages Expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). Flux Power posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLUX shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flux Power by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 593,666 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $2,652,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flux Power by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,754. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $78.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

