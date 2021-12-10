Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 21,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 690,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.51.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.