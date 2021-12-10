Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires 135,885 Shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)

Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,885 shares during the period. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II makes up approximately 1.0% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,435,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,290,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,532,000.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NGCA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.80.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

