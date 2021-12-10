Exos Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,277 shares during the period. Khosla Ventures Acquisition comprises approximately 2.1% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Exos Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 210.6% in the second quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 294,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,675,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 362.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 51,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.