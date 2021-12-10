SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $19.32 Million Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lowered its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,649 shares during the quarter. Sendas Distribuidora accounts for about 3.6% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.41% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $19,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth about $591,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth about $2,015,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

