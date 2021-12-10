$1.16 EPS Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. FirstCash reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in FirstCash by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstCash by 16.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in FirstCash by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

FCFS remained flat at $$63.46 during trading on Friday. 1,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,885. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

