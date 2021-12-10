LABS Group Price Tops $0.0070 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. LABS Group has a market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $212,733.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.90 or 0.08356170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00058014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,588.37 or 1.00319616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002772 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,379,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

