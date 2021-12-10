Karura Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.16 Million (KAR)

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Karura has a market cap of $70.79 million and $7.16 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Karura has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One Karura coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.87 or 0.00008148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054840 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.90 or 0.08356170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00058014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,588.37 or 1.00319616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Karura Profile

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,314,791 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

