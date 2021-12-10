eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.11. 6,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 724,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $687.94 million, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of -0.14.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,546,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in eHealth by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth $204,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eHealth by 12.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in eHealth by 116.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

