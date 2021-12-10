PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Up to $28.06

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.06, but opened at $29.08. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 29,478 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAGS. Bradesco Corretora reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.