Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT Lowered to 598.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 630.00 to 598.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATDRY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.13.

Shares of ATDRY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.47. 72,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $2.53.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

