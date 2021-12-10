Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,743 shares.The stock last traded at $117.20 and had previously closed at $116.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.19 and a 200-day moving average of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,027,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $866,150.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,417. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 100.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Omega Flex by 322.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Omega Flex by 213.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

