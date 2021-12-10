Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Shares Gap Down to $23.62

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 23.62, but opened at 23.05. Backblaze shares last traded at 22.30, with a volume of 3,703 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLZE. William Blair began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.25.

Backblaze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

