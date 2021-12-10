S. R. Schill & Associates Takes $285,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,320,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $755,142,000 after acquiring an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.59.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,487. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average of $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.17 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

