Destination Wealth Management Has $41.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,778 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.26% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $41,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. 8,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,819. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.