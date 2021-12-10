Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Increases Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 3.1% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.16% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $49,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $168.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $171.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

