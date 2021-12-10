Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 3.9% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 14.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

NYSE:BIP traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $57.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,159. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

