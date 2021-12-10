Davis Rea LTD. Acquires 24,335 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 197.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQN. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,818,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,030 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. 89,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

